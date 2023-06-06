WATCH: Michael Gove Backs Daniel Korski for London Mayor

Big names are wading in to the Tory selections for the London Mayoral race ahead of the candidate shortlisting this weekend, with Michael Gove throwing his weight behind Daniel Korski last night at a fundraising event full of party donors. Korski has already won the backing of Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen, while Samuel Kasumu has picked up Grant Shapps, Nadhim Zahawi and Priti Patel. It’s still a wide open field…

Now Korski has levelled up his campaign with the support of the housing secretary, with Gove last night telling donors:

“We need a wholly different approach to City Hall… if you offer support to Dan, you are helping to shape this race in the right way, so you can make a contribution however large or small… You couldn’t wish for a better person to galvanise and to light up this race than Dan Korski.”

The shortlist of 2-3 candidates will be announced on 11th June. See the full list of contenders here. Korski is still considered an outsider, although big endorsements like this could lend a hand…