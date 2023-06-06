WATCH: Badenoch Clashes with Tory MP David Jones Over Brexit Bonfire

As expected, some serious blue-on-blue melodrama in the European Scrutiny Committee hearing this morning, as Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch finally faces off against the big Brexiteers after U-turning on the Retained EU Law bill. The group’s deputy chair David Jones has just accused Badenoch of lacking any “courtesy” or “respect” for House of Commons by changing the Bill  after it had already secured parliamentary approval. A “fait accompli”…

Inevitably Badenoch bit back, accusing Jones of leaking to the Telegraph:

“Something you’re not saying is that we had private meetings where we discussed this extensively… It’s public knowledge that we had private meetings, because when I thought we were having private meetings, I was reading the content in the Daily Telegraph…”

With friends like these…
mdi-tag-outline European Scrutinty Committee
mdi-account-multiple-outline David Jones Kemi Badenoch
mdi-timer June 6 2023 @ 12:30 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments