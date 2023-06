The House of Commons has approved the Committee on Standards’ recommendation to ban Margaret Ferrier for 30 days by a margin of 185-40. The length of the ban surpasses the threshold for a recall petition, paving the way for a by-election in marginal Rutherglen and Hamilton West. It’s nearly over…

There was a strong cohort of Tory MPs opposing the motion.

Ferrier was suspended for breaching covid rules…