Reclaim Party leader Laurence Fox and tractor-porn fan former MP Neil Parish have signed up to a new reality TV series which will see them experiencing life as a prisoner. Channel 4 will send a cast of male celebrities to a former prison to give them a taste of what it’s like to be banged up. Guido suspects that seeing the GB News host behind bars will pull in a lot of viewers.

It is an interesting decision from Neil Harris, who described his House of Commons pornography incident as “immoral” but not illegal. Hasn’t he seen how Matt Hancock’s desperate attempts to rehabilitate his image flopped on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity?

HMP: Celebs Behind Bars is expected to air later this year.