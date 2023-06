Labour’s summer internship scheme is live, and they’re on the lookout for “applicants from ethnic minorities or lower socio-economic backgrounds“. To demonstrate the kind of fun in store for successful applicants, the job ad on LinkedIn features a picture of a dozen or so smiling faces stood outside an old, familiar-looking building.

Yes, that’s a picture of Tory interns stood outside 4 Matthew Parker Street, the home of… CCHQ.