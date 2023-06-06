The Princess Royal University Hospital in Bromley, South London opened a new link-bridge decorated with a huge “intersex-inclusive pride flag” on the outside, and pride-flag themed rainbow wallpaper inside. The new flag includes the traditional rainbow plus the trans pride flag, two black and brown stripes to represent Black Lives Matter, and a yellow triangle with a purple circle in it to represent intersex people. Technicolour-woke!

King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the hospital, could not provide the total cost for the year-long building project when asked by The Telegraph. They should watch their wallet as they ran up a debt of £191 million in 2019, the biggest debt of any foundation trust in NHS history.