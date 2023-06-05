Rishi has learnt from the furore surrounding his £490 Prada driving shoes from a previous press trip and has swapped them today for a pair of Timberland AF6s. Though they do give off a construction-worker-chic vibe, they would not be allowed on a building site because they do not meet health and safety standards due to the lack of steel toe-caps. These boots are really made for helicoptering with a more modest price tag of only £150. In the children’s sizes they can, if you shop around, be found for as little as £59…