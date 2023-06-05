Rishi is currently in front of the cameras down in Dover giving an update on the government’s plan to stop illegal boat crossings. According to Number 10, illegal channel crossings have dropped by 20% in the last five months. He adds that numbers across continental Europe are up, so this isn’t just down to the weather…

“…In the five months since I launched the plan, crossings are now down 20 per cent compared to last year. Our approach is working […] But we are not complacent. This won’t be solved overnight and people will continue to come this summer which is why it is so important that we change the law.”

He also announced the government has secured two further floatels to house migrants in addition to the “luxury living” Bibby Stockholm. He wouldn’t confirm where they’ll be moored, although stressed they would be able to hold an additional 1,500 people. Asylum seekers will be expected to share rooms to free up space and save taxpayer cash. Still no pictures of the boats yet. Will there be a pool table and onboard gym this time?