WATCH: Michael Gove Slams Remainer Civil Servants for Treating Brexit As “Big Mistake”

Michael Gove has hit out at Remainer Civil Servants across Whitehall for treating Brexit like “a big, historic mistake” and frustrating Ministers in implementing effective policy changes. Appearing on Andy Coulson’s Crisis What Crisis podcast today, Gove unleashed on the blob for its longstanding negative attitude towards Brexit:

“If we fast-forward to now, I think one of the issues inescapably has been the attitude that some people have had towards Brexit. So there are some ministers who have been hard-driving, who have worried that across the Civil Service there was a sense that Brexit was a big, historic mistake. Therefore there hasn’t been the same enthusiasm for some of the changes that are necessary as there might have been for other policy changes.”

This is obvious to anyone even paying half-attention. It’s not just Brexit, either. Earlier this week Home Office staff were threatening to strike over the Rwanda policy. If Civil Servants don’t like the incumbent government’s agenda, they are more than welcome to leave Whitehall to go and join LOTO…