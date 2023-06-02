Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch is set for a grilling before the European Scrutiny Committee next week, with Sir Bill Cash leading the charge in scrutinising the government’s U-turn on the Retained EU Law earlier this month. This is her sixth invite to the Committee…

The panel will meet on Tuesday morning. Cash has already slammed Badenoch’s previous “failure to appear” as “unacceptable” and a “deeply concerning approach to scrutiny“. The decision to scrap the Bill’s sunset clause on thousands of EU laws also set the cat amongst the pigeons, so it won’t be an easy ride for Badenoch. Mark your calendars…