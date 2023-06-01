Sadiq Khan has given into cross-party pressure to expand the ULEZ scrappage scheme. Today, Sadiq announced an expansion to the £110 million scheme, following a campaign by City Hall Conservatives, and supported by leading London Labour figures, launched last week. Labour MPs Rosena Allin-Khan, Ellie Reeves and Barry Gardiner were amongst those leading the friendly fire against Khan. Conservative Assembly Member, Peter Fortune said:

“I welcome Khan’s decision to listen to his political opponents and stop people on low incomes unnecessarily getting into debt over the ULEZ expansion… Be in no doubt, however, that he is offering the bare minimum and this minor change will not cover the crippling expense of buying a new car. The best thing Sadiq Khan can do now is scrap it and start tackling air pollution where it is, instead of taxing people where it isn’t.”

If Sadiq actually wants to tackle air pollution, he should start with the tube…