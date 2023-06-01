The latest episode of Guto Harri’s Unprecedented podcast has shed further light on the tensions between Boris and Rishi while the pair were neighbours in Downing Street, with Johnson charging at Sunak’s affinity for splashing the cash. Boris grew frustrated with the Treasury’s “bank manager” orthodoxy, leading to “untenable” tension with the then Chancellor who had “signed too many cheques but got too little value for money”. In his frustration, Boris begged:

“If Rishi’s a Thatcherite, let’s have it!”

Quite…

Although less explicit than Harri’s previous revelations, Boris was again reported to have said “f*ck this sh*t, we need to clear out the Treasury… the computer just says no”. Guto also claims that Rishi did return fire as he dug in with his own expansionist agenda, leading him to conclude that, had the government not collapsed, the Chancellor wouldn’t have lasted the summer. It certainly adds context to the public tussles currently playing out over in the Cabinet Office…