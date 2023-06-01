Ecotricity, the organisation headed by Just Stop Oil’s multimillionaire backer Dale Vince, received £179,743 in government grants in 2021/22 according to new research by the TaxPayers’ Alliance (TPA). The same Ecotricity which is funnelling millions into the Labour Party…

According to the TPA, in addition to the £300,000 provided in furlough cash during the pandemic, Ecotricity received the following:

£121,573 from the Department for Work and Pensions through the Kickstart Scheme

£4,165 from DEFRA through the Rural Payments Agency Basic Payments Scheme

£3,548 from DEFRA through the Natural Environment Investment Readiness Fund

£50,457 from DEFRA through the Natural Environment Investment Readiness Fund

Including furlough, that’s nearly half-a-million in taxpayers’ cash handed to the company bankrolling Labour and Just Stop Oil. Vince has handed Labour over £1.5 million since 2015. The taxpayer is indirectly paying for eco-loons to block ambulances, ruin sports fixtures and toss orange dye on flowerbeds. Just yesterday, Vince vowed to plough even more cash into Just Stop Oil by matching donations for 48 hours. He’s certainly got plenty of change to splash around thanks to the government’s generosity…