The dam has burst over allegations against now-independent MP Geraint Davies. After losing the whip this morning following multiple harassment allegations published in Politico, both a Labour MP and a peer have accused Davies of bringing sex workers into Parliament to “show them off” on the Terrace. Apparently, it was a “well-known” habit of his…

A Labour MP has told Sky News Davies was “always standing too close and being weird“, and often “boasted” about taking prostitutes into Strangers’ Bar:

“It’s a well-known secret in Westminster about who to avoid and the parties need to act on these rumours before the perpetrators drag everyone down with them… He would openly boast about bringing escorts and prostitutes onto the terrace and show them off.”

The Labour whips’ office reportedly knew about this months ago, yet did nothing in the absence of a formal complaint. Now they’ve been bounced into suspending him based on the press coverage. Meanwhile the likes of Stephen Kinnock are also admitting they heard “rumours” about people like Davies yet said nothing. The exact sort of behaviour he criticised the Tories for after the Pincher saga…