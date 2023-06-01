Reclaim Party MP, Andrew Bridgen has used the freedom afforded by his newfound affiliation to hit out at his former party. Taking to Twitter this morning, Bridgen criticised his local Tory association for supporting trans “indoctrination in our schools”. He also attacked Sunak’s failure to define what a woman is. Despite the fact Guido thought Rishi’s answer had been pretty clear…

This is why neither Starmer or Sunak can define what a woman is. Clearly @NWLeicsBlue think your children should be taught this nonsense in school.



Leave our children alone and stop the indoctrination in schools. https://t.co/FkI5Z1Irp7 — Andrew Bridgen (@ABridgen) June 1, 2023

Bridgen was responding to a tweet from North West Leicestershire Conservatives which had criticised the “hate and vitriol” of Lawrence Fox, who previously described a Smörgåsbord of gender identities as “mental disorders”. To add another layer to the bitch fight, the author of Leicestershire Tories’ tweet is one Leon Spence. Leon is still on Andrew Bridgen’s payroll…

Spence’s pro-trans tweet isn’t the only of his social media antics to have caused trouble for his boss. He also moderated and approved and sent Andrew’s infamous holocaust tweet. It’s anyone’s guess why Leon’s not so keen to fess up to that one…