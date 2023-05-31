Yesterday Guido reported on the Telegraph’s “Diversity Download” newsletter, which is sent to all TMG staff this week to remind hacks of useful upcoming dates in their calendars, like Disability Awareness Month, South Asian Heritage Month, and International Men’s Day. There were also a few invites to important internal workshops, including a free sex education class.

There’s more. Once Chris Evans and Ben Riley-Smith have learned about their hormonal health, a few weeks later they can head along to the Out Loud Network’s “day of education and celebration” to mark Pride Month. On 28th June, the Network will be holding an hour-long “lunch and learn” session where they will be taught about the “importance of Pride and hear from LGBTQIA+ colleagues about their own lived experiences”. Not one to miss. The Out Loud Network claims its purpose is to “drive engagement in LGBTQ+ issues (what happened to the “IA”?) at TMG…

The only pity is this training wasn’t given sooner. Guido hears Telegraph staff were asked in a recent internal questionnaire how best to describe their gender. One of the answers was “non-binary or gender non-conforming”…