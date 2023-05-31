Boris’s spokesperson has released a new statement claiming all his WhatsApps and notebooks have already been handed to the Cabinet Office “in full and unredacted form” and was given to them months ago. Yesterday the Cabinet Office claimed they didn’t have any…

“All Boris Johnson’s material – including WhatsApps and notebooks – requested by the Covid Inquiry has been handed to the Cabinet Office in full and in unredacted form. While Mr Johnson understands the government’s position, and does not seek to contradict it, he is perfectly happy for the Inquiry to have access to this material in whatever form it requires […] The Cabinet Office has had access to this material for several months.”

What’s in there that the Cabinet Office doesn’t want released? The ball is in their court ahead of the deadline…