The head of Mercedes-Benz has hit out at the EU over electric vehicle tariffs which would pose a “major challenge” to the competitiveness of the European car industry. At the inauguration of a manufacturing plant in France, Ola Källenius slammed so-called rules of origin, which dictate that a car must have 45% of its parts originate from the UK or EU, or face 10% tariffs. Ola isn’t alone in wanting a delay for the rules set to be implemented in January 2024. Calls to “urgently make adjustments” also came from VDA… the German car industry’s lobbying group.

This regulatory car crash didn’t come as a surprise to Guido, nor anybody who listened to the predictions of leaders in the Brexit campaign. In 2016 – seven years ago – David Davis warned “CEOs would be knocking down Chancellor Merkel’s door. Demanding access to the British market.” The Twitter Remainiacs reacted exactly as you would expect…

Yet now, with an EU trade deal already on the books, David’s warnings have been vindicated. With other Europhile arguments crumbling and trade deals with Australia and New Zealand coming into force today, the sunlit uplands are coming into view.