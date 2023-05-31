This morning Labour have unveiled Starmer’s bold new plan to “clean up Westminster” by banning former Ministers from lobbying for five years, with Labour’s national policy forum also mulling the creation of an Integrity and Ethics Commission. All part of an incoming Labour government’s recipe for cracking down on sleaze…

Except it’s been less than a month since Labour came under fire for giving global banks like HSBC and NatWest direct access to Parliament. Shadow Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds currently has a senior policy manager from HSBC working for him, swanning around Westminster with a parliamentary pass and rubbing shoulders with the shadow cabinet as they attempt to prove they’re serious politicians. According to the Guardian, the secondment isn’t declared on Reynolds’ register of interests because the HSBC employee’s time is a donation in kind to the party. Reynolds has previously given secondments to a NatWest employee and another from a lobbying firm last year.

Guido’s all in favour of making lobbyists wear bells around their necks alongside their parliamentary passes – although Sir Keir could have a word with Reynolds before moralising about this kind of thing. Maybe he’ll be too busy trying to justify taking millions from the man who bank rolls Just Stop Oil…