Bud Light’s sales dropped 24.3% year-over-year in the week ending 20th May, while shares of parent company Anheuser-Busch InBev have fallen by around 20% since April. Around the time the beer giant allied with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney…

On 1st April, Bud Light “partnered” with the trans influencer in a sponsored video celebrating the first anniversary of Mulvaney’s transition. Quite what this milestone had to do with weak lager is a mystery. Soon the saga blew up into a new front on the Culture War, and now the company is in barrels of trouble. A boycott followed, and sales have plummeted. The marketing geniuses over in ABInBev must have a bitter taste in their mouths. As the saying always goes: go woke, go broke…