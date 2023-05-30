Seb Payne has confirmed what most of SW1 suspected: he’s applied to stand as a Tory candidate at the next election. Having handed back his Lobby pass at the end of last year to join Onward, Payne has now been shortlisted for Selby and Ainsty up near Leeds. The seat currently held by Nigel Adams, who’s standing down…

When Payne first joined wonk world, his evasive answers to Iain Dale over his long-term plans didn’t go unnoticed. His job at Onward certainly means he’s rubbing shoulders with the right people in Tory circles. If he gets selected in Selby and Ainsty, UK Polling Report forecast he’ll likely join the green benches in 2024…

No Payne, No Gain Hold…

UPDATE: Guido’s told the shortlist is down to around 6 or 7 candidates. Local sources say the other leading names are Andrew Lee, Sam Richards and Hannah Galley. Lee is the local association’s current treasurer and is a North Yorkshire councillor. Richards is a former Number 10 policy unit SpAd, currently the CEO of Britain Remade. Galley is a senior consultant at Portland Communications. Lee is supposedly the one to beat, given his grassroots support…