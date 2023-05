The driver responsible for shutting down Whitehall after nudging the Downing Street gates was a Labour supporter. Seth Kneller, who was arrested and then released on charges of criminal damage and dangerous driving, was charged on an unrelated instance of making indecent images of children. His social media profiles are plastered with pro-Labour and lefty causes, including republican messages, trade union support and pro-trans retweets.

He previously urged his followers to “Vote #Labour”…