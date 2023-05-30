Founder of Pimlico Plumbers and remainer handyman, Charlie Mullins, encountered an unexpected blockage when he crashed his £450,000 Rolls Royce into an Oxford Street bollard. Thanks to some eagle-eyed co-conspirators, that may not be the end to Charlie’s motoring waterworks. His personal plate, used as far back as 2016 and part of a collection which set him back £100,000, appears to be doctored…

Taking a close look at Mullins’s plates, which he previously claimed reads “CH4RLE”, makes it obvious that his registration only says this thanks to an errant bolt. It should, in fact, spell out “C114RLE” A quick search of DVLA records seems to confirm this theory…

Since the introduction of BS AU 145e in 2021, it’s mandatory that number plates do not have:

“Any screws, bolts or other objects that alter the appearance of characters or interfere with legibility.”

Failure to comply could lead to a failed MOT, withdrawal of the registration number, or a £1,000 fine. Guido doubts flush with cash Mullins will be losing any sleep…