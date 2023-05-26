Yvette Cooper Can’t Say Sadiq is Wrong to Describe Labour as a “Pro-Migration Party”

With immigration figures yesterday reaching a record high, Labour has been keen to keep up appearances with their new anti-immigration act. It seems this message failed to reach Sadiq Khan, who was yesterday touring media stations and proudly proclaiming Labour as a “pro-migration party”. Clearly learning from Starmer’s record as a leftie lawyer…

Yvette Cooper was presented with Sadiq’s claims on LBC last night, with Andrew Marr asking three times if she agreed with Sadiq’s description. All Cooper could say was:

“Immigration is important to this country but it also needs to be controlled and managed so that the system is fair… Immigration is going to carry on being important. I mean it is, It’s part of our history. It brings considerable benefits to our country, doesn’t it”.

If you want an insight into how Labour’s line on migration will shift if they get into government, all you need to do is look to London…