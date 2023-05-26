No sooner does one right-wing conference end than another one begin. Next up it’s the “Margaret Thatcher Conference on Opportunity” organised by the Centre for Policy Studies (CPS). Entering its seventh year, the bash is set for June 12 at the Guildhall, with headline appearances from Education Secretary Gillian Keegan and the chief sword-bearer herself Penny Mordaunt.

Keegan will be the opening act at 12:45, with Mordaunt hitting the stage later in the afternoon for a conversation with US polling guru Frank Luntz and CPS Director Rob Colvile. Guido also spots the Resolution Foundation’s Torsten Bell will be appearing on a panel as the token left-winger, preparing to beat the drum for higher welfare payments in front of a sea of Thatcherites. The Speccie’s Kate Andrews will be chairing the panel to stop him boring the audience to death. No sign of the country’s most well-known Maggie tribute act yet – did Liz’s invite get lost in the post?