Yesterday Guido reported on the farce up in Scarborough, where former Labour councillor Tony Randerson ditched his party because they were too “right-wing” and triggered a by-election to stand in his existing ward as an independent – or rather, as a member of the “Social Justice Party”. The by-election cost taxpayers £8,000.

Labour immediately deployed attack ads online calling Randerson a “hard left” independent, imploring locals not to vote for him because he’d already wasted so much of their hard-earned money. Clearly they didn’t care, because last night he won anyway. In fact, Labour came third. Fair’s fair. Congratulations, Tony. Makes you think about Corbyn in Islington North…