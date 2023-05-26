After being named the nation’s most loved news brand in a poll by Savanta, GB News has gone from strength to strength. Yesterday, the channel saw bumper ratings, beating out both Sky News and the BBC. It goes without saying, Talk TV wasn’t even in the running…

GB News beat Sky News for five and a half hours and it beat the BBC’s News channel for 7 hours and 15 minutes. Of course, it also beat Talk TV across the whole 24-hour period. Dan Wootton claims the top spot amongst GB News presenters, raking in 93,800 views in prime time, whilst Nigel Farage managed a respectable 83,100. Both Nigel and Dan beat out both the BBC and Sky News across individual periods. Meanwhile, Talk TV registered 0 viewers in three separate time slots.

Tom Newton Dunn’s graveyard shift managed a meagre 0.04% audience share, ending on just 200 viewers. Jacob Rees-Mogg, again, beat out Piers Morgan by over 10,000 more viewers.