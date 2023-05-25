News UK staff over in the Baby Shard had an eyebrow-raising email land in their inboxes this morning, courtesy of the diversity and inclusion team:

“As we approach the third anniversary of George Floyd’s passing this Thursday (25th May) please join us as we take a moment to acknowledge George and all the victims of racist abuse and violence at a gathering on Level 17 from 8:45 to 9:15 am. As part of the gathering, we will be observing a nine-minute silence followed by a discussion around this impactful moment and providing support as we reflect on our current position.”

Nine whole minutes. Kelvin MacKenzie tells Guido “I’m puzzled why George Floyd receives nine minutes silence while the hundreds and thousands who fell in battle defending our way of life receive just two minutes.” Each News UK outlet also has “diversity specialists“, and hacks have to sign up to diversity and inclusion objectives and training…