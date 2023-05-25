Office for National Statistics Estimates Net Migration Reaches 606,000 mdi-fullscreen

The latest immigration statistics for 2022 have just been released by the ONS, with the headline figure for net migration estimated at 606,000. This comes about as total long-term immigration was estimated at around 1.2 million in 2022, and emigration was 557,000. Most people arriving to the UK in 2022 were non-EU nationals (925,000), followed by EU (151,000) and British (88,000). Not as high as the expectation management machine briefed out – although just remember when the Tories pledged to get migration into the “tens of thousands”…
