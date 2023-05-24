WATCH: Jenrick Homes in on Libdems’ Anti-Growth Housing Hypocrisy

Robert Jenrick called out “the Greatest NIMBY in the House of Commons”, Layla Moran, for calling for open door immigration, whilst opposing building projects to meet existing demand. In response to the Libdem MP criticising the government for “stifling our economy” by restricting student dependant visas, Jenrick charged:

“She is probably the greatest NIMBY in the House of Commons today. She always opposes new homes, new development, new infrastructure in and around Oxford. And so it is quite wrong for her to say we should have an open door immigration policy, welcoming more and more people into her community and others, without meeting the demands that come with that.”

Presumably, then, the government is committed to building a million homes ahead of tomorrow’s migration figures…