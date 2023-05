Either Steve Brine MP donned a shiny new tinfoil hat last night as he headed home, or he has no idea what chemtrails* actually means. Here’s what he shared to Facebook yesterday evening…

They walk among us…

*”Chemtrails” refers to a conspiracy theory. The idea is those lingering contrails contain some sort of mind-altering biological agent to control the population or promote a new world order. Are you confused, Steve?