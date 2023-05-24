Dan Norris, the Labour Mayor for the West of England, is spending £8 million on a transport publicity stunt, all whilst nearly 80% of city roads are in “need of repair”. The costly new policy, which starts in July, will give people free bus travel in the Bristol area throughout their birthday month. However, passengers are in for a bumpy ride, as Bristol’s pothole-ridden roads have been described as the “worst in England”. With £8 million going to birthday bus rides, you’d think Labour would cough up at least as much to make the roads usable. They have, in fact, provided just £2.5 million.