Sadiq Khan has been kicking up a fuss today over “shocking” new figures showing London has over 30,000 empty homes. Sadiq claims he’s “working hard” to deal with this scandal – even demanding new powers from government to crack down. The Mayor seems to forget that the rise in empty homes has all happened on his watch…

Under Boris Johnson’s Mayoralty, the number of empty homes in London declined nearly every year. Since Sadiq stepped in, this progress has only reversed…

In 2017, Sadiq said “In the midst of a housing crisis, just one home left unoccupied is one too many”. The number of empty homes in London has risen by 73% since he came to power…

Meanwhile, Boris managed to reduce numbers under existing powers – he worked closely with Boroughs and invested £60 million in the problem. The Conservatives’ Housing Spokesman, Shaun Bailey said:

“It’s not good enough for Sadiq Khan to be shocked and appalled by the rising number of empty homes, when it is his fault the problem is getting worse to begin with. His predecessor took serious action and reduced the number of long-term empty homes by 45%. This Mayor needs to stop blaming the government for his own failings and get on with the job.”

Yet more hot air from London’s failing Mayor.