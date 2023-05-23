Guido has some sympathy for Dominic Raab, he was brought down by a civil service insurrection over a load of nonsense because he was a demanding boss. He was let down by a weak Prime Minister who prefers to take the path of least resistance to defeat. The Prime Minister has so far not connected with the British people and the party he leads is consistently polling worse than it did under Boris. Rishi’s strategy has so far not reduced the double digit deficit at the polls, and the PM is even untrusted and unloved by much of the rank and file membership of his own party. Dominic Raab literally stood by Rishi Sunak when he was seeking to become party leader.

Given the lack of progress in the national polls, the forecast for his constituency was grim. You can’t blame Raab for thinking “sod it”…