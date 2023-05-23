Guido congratulates Piers for his ratings on TalkTV last night, of which he tweeted he “hammered” Sky News and GB News for his hour. Remember: linear TV ratings apparently don’t matter when Piers loses. When he wins, he’s the first to tweet about them. Last night was his first celebratory post in a while…

While he did beat Jacob Rees-Mogg in the competing slot, with an average of 56,000 viewers compared to Jacob’s 44,000, he was resoundingly beaten by both Nigel Farage and Dan Wootton on either side of his hour. Farage got 73,000, and Wootton got 124,000. Did TalkTV hammer the rival channels? Not really, it was crushed in the vice between Farage and Wootton…