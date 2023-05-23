According to The Times:

The Cabinet Office has passed concerns to the Metropolitan Police and Thames Valley police after several visits to the prime minister’s grace and favour residence — as well as new allegations about his behaviour in Downing Street — were highlighted during preparations for a public inquiry into the pandemic. The privileges committee, which is investigating claims that Johnson misled parliament over lockdown-breaking parties, has been informed. Johnson was made aware of the concerns last week and has since written to the Cabinet Office denying rule breaking.

A Cabinet Office spokesman said: “Information came to light during the process of preparing evidence for submission to the Covid inquiry. It was identified as part of the normal disclosure review of potentially relevant documents being undertaken by the legal team for inquiry witnesses. In line with obligations in the civil service code, this material has been passed to the relevant authorities and it is now a matter for them.”

No one is above the law, nevertheless this reeks of political vindictiveness. The Cabinet Office answers to the Prime Minister. Is it really conceivable they would act without Rishi’s knowledge?