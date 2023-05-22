Significant Delays Hit Elizabeth Line Just As Sadiq Hails His “Remarkable Success”

Sadiq Khan was confronted with his own record as he, of course, used the opportunity of the Elizabeth Line’s final stage completion to get in front of the cameras today. At the exact moment Sadiq Khan celebrated the Elizabeth Line’s first birthday on Sky News, Transport for London warned of “severe delays” across the line after a train broke down at Paddington station. It has since returned only to “minor delays”.

Of course, Sadiq couldn’t let his victory lap end there. He also took to Twitter to heap praise on his “remarkable success”. The very same “remarkable success” which ran £4 billion over budget and opened 4 years late.

Co-conspirators won’t be surprised to see Sadiq hyping up his own underwhelming record. His insistence that clean air is “a matter of life and death” hasn’t driven him to improve air quality on the tube
