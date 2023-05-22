This morning Keir Starmer ruled out introducing minimum pricing on alcohol, claiming a future Labour government wouldn’t “want things to cost more for people in the middle of a cost of living crisis“. In that spirit, he’ll no doubt be glad to hear Rachel Reeves will have enjoyed complimentary booze on her luxury Club World flight to New York yesterday. Guido’s had a look at the food and drink which was on offer to Rachel as she soared over the Atlantic – along with a few handy reviews from frequent fliers. This might come in useful for all those who will fly in Business Class once Labour restores the country’s “economic dignity”.

High-flying passengers are presented with an exquisite wine list, including a delicious Pinot Noir, a crisp Sauvignon Blanc from the Awatare Valley, and a choice of champagne vintages. The Rosé is aged for 15 months, almost as long as Reeves has been Shadow Chancellor. The perfect tipple for any thirsty champagne socialist working to restore dignity from the posh seats of the jet-set…

One Club World passenger who also flew to JFK recently posted their full meal here:

Beef tataki with asparagus and edamame to start.

Artichoke and Parmesan soup.

Braised beef cheeks with cheddar gratin potatoes.

Apple crumble.

Selection of cheeses.

They describe it as “excellent“, although another flyer warns the apple crumble was “cold“. Hopefully Rachel avoided it. Guido fancies the look of that cheeseboard…