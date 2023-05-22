Last night Rachel Reeves jetted to the US to unveil Labour’s plans for “economic dignity“, tweeting an obligatory photo of her passport and boarding pass to New York. Co-conspirators looking to find the tweet themselves this morning will struggle. She deleted the picture after realising her ticket showed she was sat in the front of the plane… in business class.

Eagle-eyed viewers immediately noticed that in the Photoshopped picture her ticket says she was sat in the window seat 3K. On this British Airways aircraft that happens to be in the swanky “Club World business cabin”, which was formerly known as “First Class” section, right at the front. It’s a long-haul flight, so Club World high flyers are treated to “a spacious seat, which converts into a fully flat bed“. To be fair to Reeves, she always promised to be pro-business…

Reeves initially re-tweeted the image with the seat number blurred out, although she’s since deleted that too. By then it was too late. For those curious, that seat can cost upwards of £8,000 for a late booking – if she planned ahead and booked in advance, it would still come in at a hefty £2,200. Luckily a Labour donor is reported to have picked up the tab…