Speaking from Essex this morning, ahead of his big speech on NHS waiting times, Keir Starmer made the pointed admission that he had previously been done for speeding. On LBC, Starmer said:

“Look Nick, I haven’t… er-er… I… many years ago I had points for speeding, but not for a very long time”.

As Nick Ferrari points out, Sir Keir is in good company. The Archbishop of Canterbury, Suella Braverman, Andy Burnham and Robert Jenrick have all hit headlines for failing to hit the brakes…