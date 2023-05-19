WATCH: Rishi Repeatedly Refuses to Set Net Migration Target

In a testy interview with Beth Rigby for Sky News, the Prime Minister repeatedly refused to commit to a migration target. Despite the best efforts of bulldozing Beth, Rishi only committed to “bringing down the levels of net migration”. He couldn’t even promise to get it back below last year’s high of 504,000….

Beth also asked Sunak, “will you have failed as a government?” if migration figures reached projected levels of up to 1,000,000. Unsurprisingly, Rishi couldn’t be drawn for an answer, he responded:

“Again Beth, you’re speculating on what may or may not be. What I can tell you is I am committed to bringing the levels of legal migration down… at the same time I think people know I’m relentlessly focussed on stopping the boats”.

Guido isn’t filled with confidence – Rishi’s “relentless focus” on small boats didn’t stop figures reaching their annual high in April…