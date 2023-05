New polling from Techne UK shows Labour still hold a 16-point lead nationally, with the Tories up by one point on last week’s data. The LibDems and the Greens have dropped one respectively.

Labour 45% (nc)

Conservative 29% (+1)

LibDem 10% (-1)

Reform 5% (nc)

Green 4% (-1)

SNP 3% (nc)

Others 3%

The public’s overall confidence in the government is still net minus 9, with 53% saying they are “not confident”…