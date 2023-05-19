John Allan has announced he is stepping down as Tesco Chairman next month in light of multiple harassment allegations, claiming the negative publicity “risk[s] becoming a distraction” to the supermarket. Allan denies three of the four allegations, although he admits he told a co-worker her dress “suited her figure”…

This will also come as a huge blow to Labour, who’ve spent months sucking up to big business and even relied on Allan as a star performer at their prawn cocktail offensive in the City earlier this year. Interim Chair, Byron Grote said:

“While we have received no complaints about [Allan]’s conduct and made no findings of wrongdoing, these allegations risk becoming a distraction to Tesco.”

Allan has already wasted money attempting to get this gripping story from the Sun removed from the Google index. Wonder if he’ll try that trick again today…

UPDATE: Allan is also “temporarily” stepping back as the Chair of Imperial College Council, as per an email sent by College President Hugh Brady: