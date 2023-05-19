Jolyon and the Good Law Project have spent the last few days shouting to the rooftops about their big “exclusive”, which reveals “secret” messages between then-Health Secretary Matt Hancock and two Conservative donors as they discuss Covid procurement at the height of the pandemic. Messages which even the Guardian admit show “no suggestion that Mohammed or Amersi [the donors] acted unlawfully”…

Along with the obligatory self-congratulation throughout the GLP’s story, the article includes a quote from Hancock’s spokesperson:

“Matt’s pleased these messages have been released by the department. Government Covid contracts were decided, priced and signed off by the civil service, who are independent of ministers. What happened was a huge amount of hard work to save lives. To suggest any wrongdoing is ridiculous”.

Guido’s also had a quick word with Hancock’s team just to check the Good Law Project have upheld their journalistic integrity. Here’s the original quote Hancock’s spokesperson says was provided to the GLP: