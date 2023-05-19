Jolyon and the Good Law Project have spent the last few days shouting to the rooftops about their big “exclusive”, which reveals “secret” messages between then-Health Secretary Matt Hancock and two Conservative donors as they discuss Covid procurement at the height of the pandemic. Messages which even the Guardian admit show “no suggestion that Mohammed or Amersi [the donors] acted unlawfully”…
Along with the obligatory self-congratulation throughout the GLP’s story, the article includes a quote from Hancock’s spokesperson:
“Matt’s pleased these messages have been released by the department because they debunk the absurd conspiracy theories peddled by the GLP and show him acting entirely properly. As the GLP knows, Government Covid contracts were decided, priced and signed off by the civil service, who are independent of ministers. What happened was a huge amount of hard work to save lives. To suggest any wrongdoing is ridiculous.”
While they’re in the business of publishing messages, what happened to those WhatsApps they received in February between Hancock and his “publican friend Alex Bourne“? Are they going to be published too, or do they not fit the narrative?