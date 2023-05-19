Crispin Blunt Launches Consciousness-Expanding Campaign for Psilocybin Treatments

Whilst Sunak’s off tripping in Tokyo, Crispin Blunt has been making a powerful case for the government to deregulate psilocybin for use as mental health treatment. Crispin used a passionate Commons speech to attack the government’s approach to drugs – first charging at the fact the minister responsible for drugs, Chris Philp, had “so little regard” for the debate that he couldn’t appear in the chamber to respond. Crispin broadened his criticisms to drug policy more broadly:

“It should be the minister for medicine that is replying to this debate. But the Health Department doesn’t own this policy. The Home Office does. And that’s part of the reason our drugs policy is in such an unforgivable mess”.

It’s no truffling matter…

Crispin’s scathing attacks didn’t end there. He pointed to the fact that 125 people kill themselves every week, and said “knowing what they know [about psilocybin treatments], that now makes the government guilty of joint enterprise in those decisions”. Crispin’s powerful argument doesn’t leave mush-room to disagree…