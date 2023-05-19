The BBC is launching a review into its own coverage of migration to assess whether it is delivering “due impartiality” and providing a “breadth of voices and viewpoints” on the topic. In a new statement released this morning, the BBC Board announced it had commissioned a probe to be led by Madeleine Sumption, director of the Migration Observatory at Oxford University, and Samir Shah, chief of production company Juniper. The report will assess coverage from March to November 2022…

‘The review will assess coverage of topics such as ‘small boats’ crossing the English Channel; the admission of refugees fleeing Ukraine following the Russian invasion; the impact of migration on communities in the UK including the devolved nations and the English regions; the UK Government’s policy on sending some asylum seekers to Rwanda; and coverage of public announcements about migration. It will consider whether due impartiality is being delivered across BBC content and that a breadth of voices and viewpoints are being reflected.“

Outgoing BBC Chair Richard Sharp added the review “will ensure the BBC continues to have the correct approach to producing coverage that audiences can trust“. There’s plenty of material for them to sift through. Are they also going to review their coverage (or lack thereof) of Banks vs Cadwalladr?