WATCH: Sadiq Khan Slammed For “Inaccurate” and “Misleading” ULEZ Statistics

Tory London Assembly member Susan Hall has slammed Sadiq Khan for relying on “misleading” and “inaccurate” statistics to justify expanding the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) across Greater London. Speaking in Mayor’s Question Time this morning, Hall tore into the Mayor for previously claiming “nine out of ten” vehicles in outer London are already ULEZ compliant, pointing out that he now appeared to have changed his language to “seen driving in London“. Which, clearly, isn’t the same thing…

Khan refused to apologise, leading to a breathless back-and-forth as Hall accused the Mayor of “giving the wrong impression“:

Hall: “We’re quite clear that you were inaccurate last time… so you don’t want to correct the statement then, that you made last time? I.E that you were incorrect?” Khan: “No Chair, I’m quite clear on what I’ve read out. I’m happy to read it out again, if that helps.” Hall: “No, it’s a waste of time. Because you won’t accept ever that you’re wrong…”

Hall added that there were around 16,000 non-compliant vehicles Harrow and Sutton alone, with many of their owners unlikely to be in a position to replace them soon. Khan didn’t seem particularly interested. Maybe he’d be more interested to know how unhealthy the air is on the London Underground, given his policy will inevitably force thousands more people to use it. Guido has even done the investigative work for him. Something you’d think he’d care about, given he’s just written a book called “Breathe“…