Ben Wallace has admitted what just about everyone in SW1 already suspected: he’s eyeing up Jens Stoltenberg’s job as NATO Secretary General. Stoltenberg is due to step down in September, with NATO states set to appoint his successor soon. Now Wallace has made it clear he’s thinking of giving it a go…

Speaking to German news agency DPA in Berlin this afternoon, Wallace said:

“I’ve always said it would be a good job. That’s a job I’d like. But I’m also loving the job I do now. I mean, to be Defence Secretary of the British Government at a time of reform and investment, just like Boris Pistorius… [NATO General Secretary] is a fantastic job and Nato is an incredibly important part of all our securities.”

Taking the job in September would lead to a by-election in his Wyre and Preston North constituency. Although that’s being chopped up at the next election anyway…