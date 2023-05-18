Rishi Sunak has insisted he will “make sure our green spaces are protected” and is standing by his vow not to build on the green belt. Speaking to hacks on the long flight to Japan this morning, the PM dismissed the idea of laying any bricks where “local communities” – NIMBYs – don’t want them:

“I was very clear over the summer, I wanted to make sure our green spaces are protected. I think that is what local communities want. At the same time, we have empowered local communities with local plans. What I find is that it’s not necessarily an opposition to housing itself, it’s how and where exactly it is done and the infrastructure that comes alongside it.”

It’s been just two days since Michael Gove told NatCon “there simply aren’t enough homes in this country“. Sir Keir, meanwhile, is planting his stake in the ground on housebuilding, promising to reintroduce regional targets and even to build on the green belt where “appropriate“. Some brave words, although Starmer’s made plenty of promises before….