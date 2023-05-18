Politicians have finally found a way to deliver on the often peddled pledge to “clean up” politics and, unsurprisingly, it only extends to getting someone else to do their dirty work. As if Parliament didn’t already have enough washed up rags, yesterday, a trial dry cleaning service began operation in the Palace of Westminster – exclusively available to Members. The service is being run by high-end provider Jeeves and, if successful, will be rolled out to other passholders. The announcement said:

“A new dry-cleaning service on the estate is now available to Members from Wednesday 17 May for six months. This service is part of a trial provided by Jeeves.

Members will be able to deliver and collect clothes from the Hall Keeper’s Lodge, off St Stephen’s Hall. To use the service you must first register to use the service online.

Information about the service, including the pricing, will be available from Jeeves and from the Hall Keeper’s Lodge.

Jeeves were selected as a supplier after considering customer service needs and environmental credentials of service providers.

If successful, the service will be rolled out to other groups of passholders to gradually scale up the service.”